Janhvi Kapoor Gets a Tattoo of a Handwritten Note by Sridevi
Janhvi had shared the note written by her mom on Sridevi's death anniversary in February this year.
Janhvi Kapoor recently shared some photos from her 'days well spent' on Instagram. One of the pics shows a tattoo of a handwritten note by her late mom and actor Sridevi on her arm.
The note, written by Sridevi for her daughter, read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." It was previously shared by Janhvi on social media, and now she got a part of it - "I love you my labbu" - inked on her forearm.
Janhvi had shared a photo of the aforementioned note on Sridevi's death anniversary in February this year.
