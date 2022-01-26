Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor Shares BTS Pics From ‘Cricket Camp'
'Mr and Mrs Mahi' star Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of cricketer Dinesh Karthik as well.
Janhvi Kapoor shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot and training for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen in cricketing gear. She also shared a picture of director Sharan Sharma with cricketer Dinesh Karthik. She captioned the post, “Cricket camp. Mr and Mrs Mahi.”
Actor Manav Vij commented, “Awesome. Keep shining.” Several fans also appreciated Janhvi’s look for the film. Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in their second collaboration after Roohi. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma who previously helmed Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl.
Sharma also shared BTS pictures featuring Janhvi Kapoor with the caption, "In pursuit of the perfect cover drive."
Filmmaker Karan Johar had announced Mr and Mrs Mahi with a motion poster featuring the lead actors’ voices. Johar wrote in the caption, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”
The motion poster revealed that Rajkummar plays the role of Mahendra and Janhvi stars as Mahima. The film is scheduled to release on 7 October.
