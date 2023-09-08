ADVERTISEMENT
Jailer Actor G Marimuthu Passes Away at 57

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, passed away.

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, rcently seen in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer died of a heart attack on Friday, 8 September. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). He was 57.

He was known for his role in the Tamil television series Ethirneechal. He has also worked with filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Shocking: Popular Tamil character actor Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest... Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues... May his soul RIP!"

In another tweet, he added, “He was 57...”

The veteran actor has worked in over 50 movies, apart from directing movies and acting in TV shows, as per a report by One India. He worked as an assistant director working with Rajkiran on films like Aranmanai Kili (1993) and Ellame En Rasathan (1995).

Furthermore, he continued his career as an assistant director, collaborating with names like Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also worked as a co-director on Silambarasan's Manmadhan.

Topics:  Jailer 

