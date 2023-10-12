ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her sever years' separation from actor-husband Will Smith.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed in an upcoming interview that she and her husband Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016. The actor also spoke about her relationship with Will and confirmed that they haven't been legally divorced yet.

Also Read

Jada Pinkett Smith's Struggle With Alopecia: What Is It? How Can You Treat It?

Jada Pinkett Smith's Struggle With Alopecia: What Is It? How Can You Treat It?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to NBC News with Hoda Kotb, Jada and Will, who got married in 1997, chose not to announce their separation earlier as they were still figuring things out. "How do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out," Jada told Kotb.

The actor also opened up about her relationship with singer August Alsina, who confessed to a romantic involvement with Jada in 2016. “I got into an entanglement with August. We were going through a very difficult time when it occurred," Jada further said in her interview.

Jada also recalled the controversial 2022 Academy Awards incident when Will infamously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's alopecia-induced baldness.

Speaking about the same, the actor told Kotb, "I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.' It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jada's upcoming memoir, titled 'Worthy', is releasing on 17 October. The memoir will focus on a deeper explanation of the actor's marital life, professional journey, and formative years.

Also Read

Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco

Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Will Smith   Jada Pinkett Smith 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×