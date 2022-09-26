Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Interim Bail In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
The next hearing of the case will be held on 22 October.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail on Monday in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, according to a news report by India Today.
According to the same report, additional sessions judge Shailender Malik is waiting for a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the actor's bail plea. Therefore, her regular bail will remain pending till a response is received from the ED.
The next hearing in the case will be held on 22 October, as per the report.
In August 2022, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the extortion case and was named as an accused in the ED's supplementary charge sheet of the same.
Chandrasekhar was allegedly accused to have extorted around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. He has been arrested multiple times by the police, and is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail, facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.
