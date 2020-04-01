Jacqueline to Star Opposite Pawan Kalyan in Telugu Period Film
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star opposite Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan in director Krish’s next, a period action-adventure film, according a report in Mumbai Mirror. A source close to the film told the publication that Jacqueline has already allotted 40 days for this project. The shooting will take place in Hyderabad at different locations.
Krish, who has worked extensively in Telugu cinema, also has two Hindi films to his credit. He directed Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar is Back and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a Robin Hood kind of role in the film.
Jacqueline will be seen donning outfits and jewellery which will be typical to the milieu of the late 19th century.
Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had reported that Jacqueline was in talks with producer Madhu Mantena to star in an action franchise in which she will star as the lead.
With inputs from: Mumbai Mirror
