'I've Lots to Improve Upon': Junaid Khan On Receiving Praise For 'Maharaj'

"I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess. Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added.

Talking about his future in the industry, Junaid further told the news agency, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Maharaj is based on the popular Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. In addition to Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari Wagh.