'It Is The Company That Matters': Sidharth & Kiara Celebrate First Anniversary

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra completed a year of marriage.

Published
Celebrities
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra  tied the knot among close friends and family in Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple are now wishing each other on social media as they complete a year of their marriage.

Along with the picture, Sidharth and Kiara penned a heartwarming note, which can be read as: "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove"

Take a look at the first photos the couple had dropped after their lavish wedding in Rajasthan. The caption for the photos, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February 2023.

entertainment and celebrities

