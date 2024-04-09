'It's a Work In Progress': Rhea Kapoor Confirms Possibility of 'Crew' Sequel

“I really get scared of sequels, I’m so afraid of them, Ektaa (Kapoor, co-producer) gets so annoyed with me but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended,” Rhea told the publication.

Speaking further about the project, Rhea added, "It’s a work in progress, but it’s happening and it’s exciting. It’s going to take a bit, but I feel like we’re getting there. It’s a rediscovery of what the spirit of Veere Di Wedding was, so it’s not going to be what people expect."

In addition to the lead actors, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. It released in theatres on 29 March.