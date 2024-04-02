'Crew' Box Office Day 4: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu's Film Collects Rs 34 Cr in India

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's latest film, Crew, opened to an impressive start at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, has collected Rs 29.50 crore within the first three days of its theatrical release.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy heist drama collected Rs 4.50 crore on its Day 4 (Monday). The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 34 crore at the domestic box office.
In continuation of the report, the film's overall occupancy on 1 April was of 15.30 percent in India. The film has been reportedly released across 2000 theatres and premiered in 75 countries.
Crew hit the big screens on 29 March. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. Crew is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)