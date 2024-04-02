'Crew' Box Office Day 4: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu's Film Collects Rs 34 Cr in India

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's latest film, Crew, opened to an impressive start at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, has collected Rs 29.50 crore within the first three days of its theatrical release.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy heist drama collected Rs 4.50 crore on its Day 4 (Monday). The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 34 crore at the domestic box office.