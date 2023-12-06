'It Will Blow Your Mind': Karan Johar, Anshula Kapoor Review 'The Archies'

Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated film The Archies is all set to release on 7 December. Ahead of the release on Netflix, the makers held a grand premiere of the film. From Ranbir Kapoor to Karan Johar many turned up for the screening, making it no less than a star-studded affair.
Meanwhile, after watching the film many celebrities took to their social media to talk about the film.
Khushi Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, took to her social media to talk about the film. Khushi portrays the role of Betty in the film and Anshula could not help but praise her performance. She said, "Feeling too many feelings watching this one literally fly on the big screen"
Meanwhile, Karan wrote a long note talking about each performance individually. He wrote, "And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked!"
He spoke about the production of the film at length, "The production design, the cinematography,the choreography , the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories!"
Talking about the storyline to emphasized, "Zoya and Reema not only speak of friendship and the traumas of genZ love but also of what a teenage mind can feel when they combat their sexual orientation and fear judgement ( watch out for this tender moment my favourite scene in the film) …but very subtly they adress climate change , voice of a minority and the need to uprise to injustice all this packaged to a zingy and zanny musical!! I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series!"
In the end, he wrote about the performances, "The new kids on the block are fantastic… Agastya Nanda ( get onto Insta baby) is fantastic ! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!! @mihirahuja_ is Brilliant he has impeccable comic timing and yet scores in very emotional beat! I loved @dotandthesyllables she is like sunshine through and through @khushi05k as Betty broke my heart in the most beautiful way! Watch out for her silent moments … and her compassionate eyes ! A heart breaker in every way !!!! Loved her! @suhanakhan2 as VERONICA is coquettish , vulnerable and sassy ! All this with the ease of a veteran ! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits its out of the green park! She’s here to stay and conquer! @yuvrajmenda is just so so good!!!!! He had me in tears in one scene and please note his “thank YOUU” is going viral very soon!!!! @vedangraina as REGGIE walks the talk! He oozes charm and confidence in equal measure and has that movie star swag!! Also dances with unabashed ease!"
The film is available to stream from 7 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)