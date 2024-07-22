'It Was Very Extreme': Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her First Heartbreak

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ulajh, recently opened up about her first heartbreak. Amid rumours of her romantic relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, the actor revealed in an interview that she has experienced heartbreak only once in her life but the "same guy came back" to mend her heart.
"I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good," Janhvi told Hauterrfly.
The actor added, "In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme.”
Janhvi and Shikhar were recently seen together for multiple events at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding.
Coming back to work front, Ulajh will hit the big screens on 2 August. helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.
