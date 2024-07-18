Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised In Mumbai Due to Food Poisoning

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with severe food poisoning. She was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday, as per a news report by NDTV.
In continuation of the report, Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. Feeling unwell on Wednesday, she stayed home and rescheduled her appointments. Her condition worsened on Thursday, leading to her hospitalisation. She is expected to be discharged later this week.
The news was confirmed by her father and producer Boney Kapoor in an interview to NDTV.
The actor has been balancing her personal and professional life recently. She was seen at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)