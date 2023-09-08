'It Was Magical': Raghav Chadha On Meeting Parineeti Chopra For The First Time

Amid speculation about wedding plans, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha opened up about his first meeting with fiancée and actor Parineeti Chopra in a recent interview.
Chadha in a recent interview with a popular YouTuber said,
"Hum jaise bhi mile (Despite how we might have met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."
He was also asked about the wedding plans and he said: "Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country)."
Meanwhile, the duo are reportedly tying the knot later this month. As per reports, the couple will have a grand wedding at Rajasthan's The Leela Palace Udaipur.
According to the Hindustan Times, the wedding festivities will begin in Udaipur on 17 September, and will be attended by the couple's close friends and family members.
The couple got engaged in May.
