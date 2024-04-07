'It Was a Private Ceremony, Not Secret': Sidharth On His Engagement With Aditi

Actor-couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Telangana, which netizens labelled as a "secret engagement."
During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth clarified the situation and said that it wasn't a 'secret engagement' but a private ceremony with their friends and family in attendance. "Many people said we had done this in secret. There's a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn't invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know," the actor said.
Speaking about how he was worried about the proposal, he added, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list."
When asked about his marriage with Aditi, Siddharth further said, “The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The upcoming series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.
Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil film, Chithha.
