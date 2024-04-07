'It Was a Private Ceremony, Not Secret': Sidharth On His Engagement With Aditi

Speaking about how he was worried about the proposal, he added, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list."

When asked about his marriage with Aditi, Siddharth further said, “The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The upcoming series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil film, Chithha.