Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Dance & Celebrate Their Happily Ever After

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on 21 February.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on 21 February. The happy couple have now shared a stunning video from their wedding.

The video starts with Rakul Preet's bridal entry video wherein she is dressed in a custom pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. Throughout the video, we see snippets of the couple participating in different wedding functions.

The couple took to social media to caption the post, "It’s not you or me, it’s US." In the video, we see a glimpse of their stunning Goa wedding. From the haldi ceremony to the sangeet - all the major events from the wedding were covered in the short video.

Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput were among the well-known Bollywood celebrities who attended the wedding festivities in Goa.

