ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'It Is Fantastic': Karan Johar On Priyanka Chopra’s Success in Hollywood

Karan Johar recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'It Is Fantastic': Karan Johar On Priyanka Chopra’s Success in Hollywood
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Karan Johar recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival. The versatile filmmaker who is currently reeling from the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also co-producing Kill which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. In an interview, Karan also spoke about the success of Priyanka Chopra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan spoke to ET Canada stating:

“To see her grow from strength to strength, and truly achieve the kind of success that she has on her terms… and the way she has gone about it, she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on, everything that she ever stands for and represents… it is fantastic.”

Priyanka will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar's next directorial venture is yet to be announced.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Shares Fun BTS Video as 'Brahmastra' Clocks One Year

Alia Bhatt Shares Fun BTS Video as 'Brahmastra' Clocks One Year

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Karan Johar   Priyanka Chopra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×