'My Biggest Strength Is My Discipline': Akshay Kumar On His Work Ethic

Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Sarfira, a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, opened up about his journey in the film industry in a recent interview with Forbes.

Talking about how "discipline" is his biggest strength when it comes to work. "My biggest strength has been my discipline and work ethic. I literally work on a time-table... I sleep, eat and work at a particular time, and shoot for a specific number of hours. I have followed this for years. Staying fit-both mentally and physically-has also played a crucial role in my longevity in the industry," he told the magazine.

"The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment in this journey," he told the magazine," he added.