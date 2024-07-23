Radhika Madan Addresses 27-Year Age Gap With Her 'Sarfira' Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Radhika Madan (29), who was recently seen in Sarfira with Akshay Kumar (56), spoke about her on-screen chemistry with the actor despite the 27-year age gap between them.
In an interview with India Today, Radhika addressed the chatter around the age-gap and said, "It was there when the film was announced and when the trailer came out. But post the release surprisingly, I read 42 reviews and none of them mentioned about the age gap. All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry. Everyone mentioned the chemistry. The same people who were saying that, 'why this’ after watching the trailer. We have focused on the superficial aspect of it in the past and so people think 'dobaara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hai' (they have done this again), it's not that. It's a very different story."
"Every explanation is beautifully shown in the film. Everything is addressed from the word ‘go’. The age difference is addressed in my opening scene. The reason you don't feel that is because Veer and Rani's (their characters in the film) connection is way deeper. It's not that she's a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy. They were fighting so hard with people around them to prove their own dream, that when they saw the other person and saw themselves in them, that was the reason for attraction. They felt seen. It was not about how much they earned, or how they looked. She didn't say yes to him, till the time she couldn't respect herself and him," she added.
Helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru which is inspired by the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The 2020 film also won five National Awards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)