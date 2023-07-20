ADVERTISEMENT
Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Blessed With a Baby Boy; Mother & Newborn Are Healthy

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced the news of their pregnancy in March this year.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, 19 July, as per reports. Ishita is currently in the hospital and will be reportedly discharged on Friday, 21 July.

A source told ETimes, "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Earlier this week, the Drishyam 2 actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and gave fans an update about her pregnancy. She wrote, "Okay so the last month is definitely not easy".

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2017 after dating each other for a few years. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and family in Mumbai.

Topics:  Ishita Dutta   Vatsal Sheth 

