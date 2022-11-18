'Drishyam 2' Review: A Meaty Thriller That Dares To Trust Itself

(Minor spoilers for Drishyam 1)

Where do you go from a (seemingly) perfect crime? What (or rather whose) story do you tell next after you’ve served a thrilling investigation in a neatly wrapped package? I’ll be the first to admit that I was skeptical about Drishyam 2, the sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam.

When the first film seemed to end with all threads convening, why make more? I was naive.