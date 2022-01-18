'Is it Too Patriarchal?': Priyanka on Wearing Mangalsutra For The First Time

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about how she felt when she wore the mangalsutra for the first time after marrying singer-actor Nick Jonas.

Sharing a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand that has introduced a 'modern' mangalsutra Priyanka said, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing a mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? At the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And the next generation of girls might do differently.”