Priyanka Chopra Admits 'Someone From the Northeast' Should Have Played Mary Kom
"I looked nothing like her," Priyanka Chopra said in a recent interview about the casting of Mary Kom.
Priyanka Chopra played the role of Olympic medal winner and boxer Mary Kom in her biopic that released in 2014. The casting of the film was questioned and criticised throughout the film's release and even after that. Today, Chopra admits that the criticism might have been right.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra does a timeline of her career, and talks about all the major films she has done. When it comes to Mary Kom, she admits she was skeptical about playing the role because "Mary Kom was a living breathing icon."
"And I looked nothing like her. In hindsight, the part should have been gone to some from the northeast, but I was just greedy as an actor to be able to get my hands to tell her story, because she inspired me as a woman so much, and as an athlete. So I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to do it,'" she adds.
Watch the full video here:
Priyanka Chopra ended up winning several accolades and awards for her performance, including the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2014, the Stardust Award, and Producer's Guild Film Award.
