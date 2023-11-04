Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Kickstart Wedding Festivities With Kelvan Ceremony

Family members and close friends attended the ceremony. For the occasion, Ira chose a pink saree with a Peshwai nath, the traditional Maharashtrian nose-ring. Among the guests were Ira's friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan. Reena Dutta can also be seen having a great time.

Ira and Nupur got engaged last year, and they hosted a party to celebrate the occasion. Speaking about Nupur Aamir Khan had said in an interview, "The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."