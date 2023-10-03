ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Watch: Inside Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan's Fairytale Wedding With Salim Karim

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot in Pakistan on 1 October.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, businessman Salim Karim, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Pakistan on Sunday, 1 October.

The actor took to social media on 3 October to share a beautiful video from her fairytale wedding with Salim.

Sharing the video with her fans on social media, the Raees actor simply wrote in her caption, "My Shehzada, Salim (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at the video here:

For her wedding, Mahira wore a stunning ice blue lehenga paired with a sheer veil from ace designer Faraz Manan's label. The groom complemented her look in a black sherwani and a pastel blue safa.

The actor shared another picture from her big day and captioned the post, "Bismillah."

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari. The two parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira will next star in Netflix's first Pakistani-themed original series, adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,' written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

The show will also star Fawad Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, and Hania Aamir, among others.

Topics:  Mahira Khan 

Published: 
