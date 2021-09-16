Income Tax Raids Actor Sonu Sood's Mumbai Offices: Report

Tax raids took place at actor Sonu Sood's offices in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per a report by NDTV. The report also states that officers from the Income Tax department searched six locations linked to the actor. The IT department is reportedly investigating Sonu Sood's alleged property dealing with a Lucknow-based real estate company.

Sources told NDTV, "A deal between Sonu Sood's company and a real estate firm from Lucknow is under scanner. The Income Tax raids took place because of allegations of tax evasion on the deal".