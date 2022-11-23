In Photos: Hansika Motwani & Sohail Kathuria's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

Actor Hansika Motwani recently got engaged to her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend, Sohail Kathuria in Paris, earlier this month. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday, with the Mata Ki Chowki ceremony. Several pictures from the celebration surfaced the internet, as the actor's fan accounts shared it on their social media. In the photos, Hansika can be seen dressed in a gorgeous red embroidered saree, while Sohail twinned with her in a matching red kurta.

A fan account also posted a video from the ceremony, where Hasika and Sohail can be seen dancing.

Take a look at it here: