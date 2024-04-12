'Filmmakers Have a Responsibility; They Should Elevate Art': Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz also spoke about the characteristics Diljit shares with Chamkila. "First has to be humility. You cannot act out humility on screen, and Diljit could do that because he himself is a very humble person. Secondly, both come from a rural background, so Diljit's demeanour was very similar to that of Chamkila's."

One of the most important aspects that Amar Singh Chamkila touches upon is censorship. Expressing his thoughts about censorship Imtiaz said, "From the advent of art there has been censorship. I would say that maybe people only should censor because communication is being made to them. If a large population is watching and listening to something and making it immensely successful, then saying that it's not suitable for viewing is hypocrisy. As a filmmaker, I am against any form of censorship."