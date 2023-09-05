'I Was Trying to Feel Normal': Imran Khan Opens Up on Feelings of Self-Harm

Former actor Imran Khan recently took to social media to reveal that he has had feelings of self-harm since he quit acting. Imran, who was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut, retreated from the profession after the film's box office failure in 2015.
Several rumours about the actor's separation from his wife, Avantika Malik, were also abuzz at the time.
Sharing a picture of himself from his film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, the actor penned a long note with a trigger warning for 'self harm'. He wrote, "Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”
He continued, “And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel ‘normal’, but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp… the tips less pointy. They weren’t drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn’t work anymore. And I think I know why. We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armour. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”
Imran has never spoken about why he decided to quit acting in any interviews before addressing the same in his social media post on 5 September.
Imran is also the nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na co-starring Genelia D'souza.
The actor was also seen in commercial films like I Hate Luv Stories, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, among others.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
