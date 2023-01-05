'ICU Spa Moment to Lift My Spirits': Jeremy Renner Shares New Health Update
Jeremy Renner was hospitalised following a snowploughing accident.
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner took to social media to share an update regarding his health. He took to Twitter to share a video from the hospital where his sister is seen giving him a head massage. The actor was hospitalised following a snowploughing accident and had undergone surgery on 2 January.
A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much
On his Instagram story, he shared the same video and wrote, "ICU spa moment to life my spirits."
Jeremy is known for his roles in Marvel's Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River, and The Hurt Locker, among others. The actor also bagged a Best Actor nomination at the 2010 Oscars for The Hurt Locker and scored a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination the following year for The Town. He will also be seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar show Rennervations alongside Anil Kapoor.
