'I Was Devastated': Nick Jonas on Being Diagnosed With Diabetes at 13

On National Diabetes Month, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to open up about being diagnosed with diabetes when he was 13.

The singer-actor, who has been dealing with diabetes for the past 16 years, wrote: "Today resonates with me personally because it's the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers... And I knew in my gut that something wasn't right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1" and added, "I was devastated - frightened... Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end?"