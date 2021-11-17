'I Was Devastated': Nick Jonas on Being Diagnosed With Diabetes at 13
"I was committed to not letting it slow me down", Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram.
On National Diabetes Month, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to open up about being diagnosed with diabetes when he was 13.
The singer-actor, who has been dealing with diabetes for the past 16 years, wrote: "Today resonates with me personally because it's the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers... And I knew in my gut that something wasn't right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1" and added, "I was devastated - frightened... Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end?"
"But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I'm feeling low," he added.
Nick's father Kevin Jonas replied, "We will never forget that day. You inspire us all. Love you".
