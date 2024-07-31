'I Think It Was Too Early': Arjun Rampal On getting Married to Mehr Jesia At 24

Arjun Rampal recently opened up about getting married at 24 and his decision to part ways with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, after two decades of relationship.
Speaking about the emptiness he felt after the separation, the actor revealed on The Ranveer Show podcast, "I had come from a broken home when I was young, and for me to not have succeeded in marriage was something which I really had to look back upon and see how did this go wrong and how did I not see... then I realised why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it. Today, we all are very close and loving towards each other..."
Adding how 24 is a very young age to get married, Arjun further said, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out."
Arjun and Mehr are parents to their two daughters, Mahika and Myra. The actor also shared that his ex-wife and his current girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades share a cordial relationship.
Speaking about his divorce with Mehr, Arjun shared on the podcast, "t's human nature to start passing the fault onto somebody else, making excuses. But the meltdown has happened because of something else. It happens because it wasn't working out, because you're sad and unhappy. And if you can't look inwards and try to find more happiness, that's when it's going to crack and break."
"It feels lonely, yes. You suddenly feel like you're free, but you feel uneasy, you're not comfortable. You miss the stability, coming home, and of course the food," he added.
Arjun and Gabriella have been together for a few years. The couple welcomed their two sons, Arik and Ariv, in 2019 and 2023, respectively.
