ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We're Over the Moon': Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Welcome a Baby Boy

'We're Over the Moon': Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Welcome a Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with their second child, a son.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'We're Over the Moon': Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Welcome a Baby Boy
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 20 July. The actor took to social media the following day to share the news with his fans.

Arjun posted a picture of a cute baby towel, announcing that the mother and son are both doing well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He captioned the post, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023"

Have a look at his post here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun and Gabriella, on the other hand, have been in a relationship for a while now. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun has two daughters from his marriage, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially parted ways in 2019.

Also Read

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×