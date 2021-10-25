I Once Forgot My Son at a Restaurant, Says Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap is ready with her new book, '7 Sins of Being a Mother'.
Tahira Kashyap is ready with her new book, '7 Sins of Being a Mother'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira opened up about the struggles she faced as a new mom. Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids, Viraajveer and Varushka.
Recalling an incident, Tahira said that she once forgot her infant son at a restaurant.
"I went out for lunch with my friends soon after Viraajveer was born. I forgot my child while leaving. I didn't forget the bag or the bill, but I forgot my child. The waiter came running to me and said, "Maam aap apna baccha bhool gae (Ma'am, you have left your child behind). People were staring at me and I was so embarrassed".Tahira Kashyap
Tahira added, "I have also dropped my kids to school on public holidays, only to get looks from them. The blunders don't cease to happen even today, but now I have learnt to forgive myself".
Tahira has written another book, '12 Commandments of Being a Woman'.
