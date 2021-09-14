On Ayushmann Khurrana's B'day Tahira Kashyap Speaks About Their Love Story
Along with a heartfelt note, Tahira Kashyap also shared a throwback pic of her & Ayushmann Khurrana.
Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older on Tuesday, 14 September. To mark the occasion, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, speaking about their love story. Tahira also wrote about the gesture from Ayushmann that 'got her heart'. Along with the birthday message, she shared a throwback photo of the duo.
"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm. P.s - we were such lookers no", Tahira wrote.
Ayushmann reshared the post and wrote, "Thank you @tahirakashyap. Look at us!", along with a bunch of emojis.
