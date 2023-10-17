'I Feel Very Humbled': Waheeda Rehman On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The actor gave a rousing speech as she received the award, she said: “I feel very honoured, very humbled. But the place where I am standing today, it is all because of my loving film industry. Luckily, I got to work with the best directors, producers, technicians, writers, music directors, and they all supported me. They gave me love and respect."

“And lastly, I would like to thank make up artists, hair dressers, costume makers, they have a large contribution. I would like to share this award with all the departments in films,” she said. Her closing statement reiterated that filmmaking was a collective effort as she said, “One person cannot make a full film, they need every one of us,” she added.

The actor starred in some widely popular movies in India like Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, and Chaudhavin Ka Chand. Some of her other popular films also include Guide, Ram Aur Shyam, and Neel Kamal.