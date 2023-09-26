Waheeda Rehman to be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The Lifetime Achievement award or the Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festival and given by the President of India.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, took to social media to make this announcement, "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."
The actor starred in some widely popular movies in India like Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, and Chaudhavin Ka Chand. Some of her other popular films also include Guide, Ram Aur Shyam, and Neel Kamal.
