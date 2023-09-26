ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Waheeda Rehman to be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Waheeda Rehman to be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The Lifetime Achievement award or the Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festival and given by the President of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, took to social media to make this announcement, "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."

The actor starred in some widely popular movies in India like Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, and Chaudhavin Ka Chand. Some of her other popular films also include Guide, Ram Aur Shyam, and Neel Kamal. 

Also Read

There’s Something About Dev: Revisiting Dev Anand's 'Guide' in 2023

There’s Something About Dev: Revisiting Dev Anand's 'Guide' in 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Waheeda Rehman 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×