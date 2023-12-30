Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'I Don't Talk About My Relationships on Social Media': Ananya Panday

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'I Don't Talk About My Relationships on Social Media': Ananya Panday
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ananya Panday opened up about her take on modern relationships in a recent interview with India Today. The actor also revealed that she would never talk about her relationship on social media.

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the two stars have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When asked about her take on modern relationships, Ananya told India Today, "I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the film.

Ananya will be next seen in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Also Read

‘Social Media Fame Has Nothing To Do With Real Life Popularity’: Ananya Panday

‘Social Media Fame Has Nothing To Do With Real Life Popularity’: Ananya Panday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ananya Panday 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×