'I Don't Talk About My Relationships on Social Media': Ananya Panday

When asked about her take on modern relationships, Ananya told India Today, "I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the film.

Ananya will be next seen in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar.