In Pics: Orry's Christmas Celebration With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Others

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, celebrated Christmas with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Uorfi Jaaved, among others.
Taking to social media on 26 December, Orry shared some pictures from the star-studded parties he attended.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Suhana Khan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD