In Pics: Orry's Christmas Celebration With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Others

Orry celebrated Christmas with Bollywood celebs.

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, celebrated Christmas with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Uorfi Jaaved, among others.

Taking to social media on 26 December, Orry shared some pictures from the star-studded parties he attended.

Topics:  Arjun Kapoor   Malaika Arora   Suhana Khan 

