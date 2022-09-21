Hrithik Roshan to Ajay Devgn, Celebs Mourn the Loss of Raju Srivastav
Raju Srivastav passed away at the age of 58.
Popular comedian Raju Srivastav passed away in Delhi on Wedensday, 21 September, at the age of 58. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss of the stand-up comic including Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, who offered their condolences to his family upon hearing the news.
Akshay Kumar took to social media to write,"You've made us laugh a lot in our lives, I hope you find peace as well."
Kunal Kemmu also wrote about the 'heartbreaking' turn of events.
Taking to social media, Hrithik wrote, "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava sir. My condolences to the family."
Ajay Devgn also expressed his grief through a tweet and wrote, "In your lifetime you gfted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad."
Divya Dutta also penned a heartfelt note for the comedian. She wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to hear about the sad demise of #rajusrivastav. My first film had him in an integral part. Thank you for all the smiles."
Actor Sonu Sood also mourned the loss of Srivastav's untimely death.
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also tweeted upon hearing the sad news. He wrote on Twitter, "Raju Srivastav has gone! Hopefully the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state."
Srivastav was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, following a severe heart attack.
