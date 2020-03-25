Hrithik Thanks Sussanne for Reuniting Family During Corona Crisis

The actor went on to add that as the world speaks about being more empathetic and kind, this situation is more than an idea for separated parents who share custody of their kids. “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children”, Hrithik wrote.

He then went on to thank his ex-wife Sussanne Khan for her kind gesture of moving in with the children to his place so that the family stays together during this difficult time. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Earlier, Hrithik had shared a video on social media, asking people to take all the necessary steps to stop spreading the virus.