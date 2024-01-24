Hrithik Roshan-Starrer 'Fighter' Banned in Gulf Countries Except For UAE

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter will not be released in Gulf countries. The movie has been denied release in all Gulf countries except the UAE at the moment, according to Girish Johar, a film business expert and producer.
The reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet. Girish tweeted, “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!”
A source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
However, the makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.
Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. The aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on 25 January.
