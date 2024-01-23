Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika Film Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is all set to release on 25 January. As per the latest estimates on Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹3.66 crore so far from its advance bookings for day 1.
According to the portal, the opening day ticket sales across India have reached a total of 1,13,110.
Leading in bookings sales across all formats are the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, the film has also recorded impressive numbers with its advance bookings in the US and Canada.
Fighter is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and 2023's blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.
Here's a video Deepika recently shared on the film:
Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik.
