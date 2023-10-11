'Wouldn't Be What I Am If It Wasn't For Therapy': Hrithik on Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to talk about the importance of mental health. The actor shared how he has put 'years into therapy' and it has helped him through his personal and professional life.
On 11 October, sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today is mental health day. I just wanna say that I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind (to myself too), being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy."
Working on oneself, on ones inner world is precious. My wish is for all of us to learn how to look inside. Become a community of aware adults. And just by doing that, we’d be changing the world," he added.
Have a look at his post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens next year, on 24 January.
