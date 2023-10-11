ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Wouldn't Be What I Am If It Wasn't For Therapy': Hrithik on Mental Health Day

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to talk about the importance of mental health.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Wouldn't Be What I Am If It Wasn't For Therapy': Hrithik on Mental Health Day
On World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to talk about the importance of mental health. The actor shared how he has put 'years into therapy' and it has helped him through his personal and professional life.

Saba Azad Opens Up on Receiving Hate on Social Media For Dating Hrithik Roshan

On 11 October, sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today is mental health day. I just wanna say that I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind (to myself too), being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy."

Working on oneself, on ones inner world is precious. My wish is for all of us to learn how to look inside. Become a community of aware adults. And just by doing that, we’d be changing the world," he added.

Have a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens next year, on 24 January.

Pic of Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' Set in Italy Goes Viral

