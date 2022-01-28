'Hrithik Came in a Maruti, I a Mercedes': Ameesha Patel on Being Called a 'Snob'

Ameesha Patel has said that when she was starting out in Bollywood, some of her contemporaries had friends in the media, whom they would ask to circulate negative stories about their competitors. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha said that she has always stayed away from industry 'politics'.

The actor recalled how she would be labelled a 'snob' for arriving on the set of her debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in a Mercedes, while Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti.