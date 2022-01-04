Ameesha Patel Reacts to Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel

Ameesha Patel's recent Twitter exchange with Faisal Patel, son of late politician Ahmed Patel, had gone viral. On 30 December, Ameesha wished Faisal on his birthday by tweeting, "Happy birthday my darling, love you... have a super awesome year.” It was followed by Faisal’s reply, which read, “I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” This led to speculations about them being in a relationship.

Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Ameesha rubbished the rumours. "It is hilarious. Faisal and I have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an inside joke. There is nothing more to it. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now", the actor told the publication.