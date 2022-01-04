Ameesha Patel Reacts to Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel
Ameesha & Faisal's recent Twitter exchange sparked the dating rumours.
Ameesha Patel's recent Twitter exchange with Faisal Patel, son of late politician Ahmed Patel, had gone viral. On 30 December, Ameesha wished Faisal on his birthday by tweeting, "Happy birthday my darling, love you... have a super awesome year.” It was followed by Faisal’s reply, which read, “I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” This led to speculations about them being in a relationship.
Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Ameesha rubbished the rumours. "It is hilarious. Faisal and I have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an inside joke. There is nothing more to it. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now", the actor told the publication.
Faisal had deleted the tweet later, to which Ameesha said, "I told him you shouldn't have deleted the message. I would have replied in my own style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. This is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public.”
Ameesha is currently shooting for Gadar 2, the sequel to her 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
