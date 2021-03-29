How Kareena, Akshay, Soha & Other Celebs Are Celebrating Holi

Bollywood celebs wish fans on Holi.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taimur Ali Khan; Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya.</p></div>
It's Holi today and people across the country are celebrating the festival of colours. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, most celebrations are taking place at home, with near and dear ones. Bollywood celebrities, too, are making the most of this Holi with their families.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing with colours. "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me", Kareena wrote.

Soha Ali Khan also posted a photo and a video of Inaaya and her having fun.

Akshay Kumar uploaded a photo of him and his daughter Nitara, there faces smeared in colours. "No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you", the actor captioned the photo.

Akshay also urged people not to take part in large gatherings.

Here are some more Holi wishes from celebs:

