How Kareena, Akshay, Soha & Other Celebs Are Celebrating Holi

It's Holi today and people across the country are celebrating the festival of colours. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, most celebrations are taking place at home, with near and dear ones. Bollywood celebrities, too, are making the most of this Holi with their families.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing with colours. "Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me", Kareena wrote.