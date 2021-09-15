Delhi Court Sends Notice to Honey Singh After Fresh Plea Filed by Wife
Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini Talwar.
The Delhi Court has issued a notice to singer-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, as per a report by ANI.
Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence by Shalini. Earlier this month, he appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which listed the matter for hearing on 28 September. Singh's wife has filed the under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".
Shalini had filed a case against Honey Singh. A News18 report stated that the complaint included his parents and accused them of physical and emotional abuse. Talwar also accused Singh of hiding his marital status and alleged that he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful.”
Following the complaint, Singh issued a statement calling the allegations ‘false and malicious’.
