Delhi Court Sends Notice to Honey Singh After Fresh Plea Filed by Wife

The Delhi Court has issued a notice to singer-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, as per a report by ANI.

Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence by Shalini. Earlier this month, he appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which listed the matter for hearing on 28 September. Singh's wife has filed the under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".