'Have Seen Your Unimaginable Pain': Hilaria Baldwin Pens Note For Husband Alec

"Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don't want to lose you."

She continued, "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

"I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and 'news'. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me," she added. "You and I don't always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can't imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together.