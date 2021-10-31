'She Was My Friend': Alec Baldwin Reacts to Halyna Hutchins' Death on Film Set

Baldwin was accompanied by his wife Hilaria, who filmed the exchange between him and the photographers. Baldwin called the shooting incident a 'one-in-a-trillion event' and said he had met Hutchins’ husband. “He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Previously, Baldwin had taken to Twitter to express his shock.

Investigators in New Mexico, where the incident took place, have said that there was 'some complacency' in the way in which weapons were handled in the set. However, they added, it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.